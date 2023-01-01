Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

163,000 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition Certified!LeatherInterior!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition Certified!LeatherInterior!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003997
  • Stock #: 23N2104
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX9HK040651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2104
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

