2018 Dodge Charger

Menu
Account
Sign In
*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Charger delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, R/T Front End Appearance, Steering Wheel-Mounted Shift Control, Sport Mode, 300 HP Power Rating, Leather-Wrapped Performance Steering Wheel , Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 19 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Charger come see us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

2018 Dodge Charger

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Nav, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth & Much More!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Nav, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour F8 Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Charger delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, R/T Front End Appearance, Steering Wheel-Mounted Shift Control, Sport Mode, 300 HP Power Rating, Leather-Wrapped Performance Steering Wheel , Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 19" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Charger come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof
19" Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Touch Screen
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Nav, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Nav, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth & Much More! 136,000 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Hatchback - Manual, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Hatchback - Manual, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats & Much More! 79,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ R-Line AWD, 7-Passenger! Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ R-Line AWD, 7-Passenger! Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More! 54,000 KM $30,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Charger