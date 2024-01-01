Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

153,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX60

Base Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

2018 Infiniti QX60

Base Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MMXJC518313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD 7 Passenger Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

