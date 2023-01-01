$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
REBEL
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
31,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9623656
- Stock #: 728177
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT3KS728177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 728177
- Mileage 31,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5