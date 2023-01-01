Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

31,525 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

REBEL

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

31,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623656
  • Stock #: 728177
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3KS728177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

