$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
101,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9623653
- Stock #: 015101
- VIN: 3VWE57BU6KM015101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,965 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
