Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

101,965 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

  1. 9623653
  2. 9623653
  3. 9623653
  4. 9623653
  5. 9623653
  6. 9623653
  7. 9623653
  8. 9623653
  9. 9623653
  10. 9623653
  11. 9623653
  12. 9623653
  13. 9623653
  14. 9623653
  15. 9623653
  16. 9623653
  17. 9623653
  18. 9623653
  19. 9623653
  20. 9623653
  21. 9623653
  22. 9623653
  23. 9623653
  24. 9623653
  25. 9623653
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623653
  • Stock #: 015101
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU6KM015101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 130,432 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 22,500 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 128,205 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory