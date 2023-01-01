Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

159,000 KM

AutoMarket

Comfortline Certified!Alloys!A/C!WeApproveAllCredit!

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Certified!Alloys!A/C!WeApproveAllCredit!

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637279
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU1KM174129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1805
Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Ontario vehicle equipped with Alloy Rims, Keyless Entry, A/C, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

