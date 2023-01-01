$17,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637279

9637279 Stock #: 22N1805

22N1805 VIN: 3VWC57BU1KM174129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22N1805

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.