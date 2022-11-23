$42,327+ tax & licensing
$42,327
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
19,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9401278
- Stock #: 22-93A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 19,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Red Pearl
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Delete Under-Rail Box Bedliner Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Co...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
