2022 Honda Civic

$33,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10531242

10531242 Stock #: NE400608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Trim Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.