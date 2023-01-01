Menu
New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Guelph, ON

Showing 1-50 of 178
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AUTO NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NEW R BRAKES PW PL PM for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AUTO NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NEW R BRAKES PW PL PM
$13,999
+ tax & lic
166,481KM
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$14,490
+ tax & lic
124,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,490
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Leather Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Leather Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay
$34,995
+ tax & lic
63,040KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 2.0T LIMITED/NAVIGATION/BLIND SPOT/PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T LIMITED/NAVIGATION/BLIND SPOT/PANORAMIC SUNROOF
$14,995
+ tax & lic
166,388KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Luxury / PANOROOF / B CAM / H SEATS / LEATHER for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD Luxury / PANOROOF / B CAM / H SEATS / LEATHER
$19,900
+ tax & lic
67,561KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA B/SPOT for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA B/SPOT
$27,990
+ tax & lic
87,822KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Luxury / PANOROOF / B CAM / H SEATS / LEATHER for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD Luxury / PANOROOF / B CAM / H SEATS / LEATHER
$19,900
+ tax & lic
67,561KM
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury AWD - Leather, Pano Sunroof, Heated+Cooled Seats, CarPlay+Android, Reverse Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid Luxury AWD - Leather, Pano Sunroof, Heated+Cooled Seats, CarPlay+Android, Reverse Camera & More!
$44,788
+ tax & lic
35,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 PASSENGER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury 7 PASSENGER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!
$25,895
+ tax & lic
113,877KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS
$9,495
+ tax & lic
208,886KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS
$9,495
+ tax & lic
208,886KM
Auto Firm

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS
$19,999
+ tax & lic
118,617KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium
$8,995
+ tax & lic
214,767KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$24,990
+ tax & lic
52,700KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$39,988
+ tax & lic
36,550KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium
$14,999
+ tax & lic
197,544KM
Ventoso Motor Products

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium No Accidents! Local trade in for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium No Accidents! Local trade in
$22,999
+ tax & lic
123,490KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Hamilton, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury
$21,995
+ tax & lic
141,250KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2.4 YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! | RECENT ARRIVAL for sale in Innisfil, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 2.4 YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! | RECENT ARRIVAL
$6,950
+ tax & lic
160,163KM
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Innisfil, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury
$18,800
+ tax & lic
101,984KM
Groh Motors Ltd.

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD | ESSENTIAL | ADAP CRUISE | HEATED STEERING for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD | ESSENTIAL | ADAP CRUISE | HEATED STEERING
$24,962
+ tax & lic
124,059KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$14,990
+ tax & lic
149,726KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
+ tax & lic
153,924KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE
$22,895
+ tax & lic
122,838KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int
$16,999
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS * Heated Cloth Seats * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rea for sale in Cambridge, ON

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS * Heated Cloth Seats * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rea
$5,995
+ tax & lic
203,531KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM
$25,888
+ tax & lic
48,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/7PASS/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++ for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/7PASS/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++
Sale
$24,995
+ tax & lic
155,197KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium
$19,490
+ tax & lic
148,936KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA
$31,900
+ tax & lic
89,128KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban
$48,995
+ tax & lic
1KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass for sale in Scarborough, ON

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass
$5,495
+ tax & lic
201,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited AWD
Sale
Video
$18,995
+ tax & lic
126,536KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4 Luxury CAM ROOF HTD-SW LEATH for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4 Luxury CAM ROOF HTD-SW LEATH
$14,498
+ tax & lic
192,209KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
172,873KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium
$9,999
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats
$35,995
+ tax & lic
32,879KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$25,999
+ tax & lic
121,981KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$5,995
+ tax & lic
293,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode
$15,495
+ tax & lic
132,365KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE
$6,999
+ tax & lic
169,300KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L
$23,395
+ tax & lic
28,080KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,590
+ tax & lic
98,611KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats
$32,590
+ tax & lic
55,629KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package
$29,500
+ tax & lic
76,524KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified
$14,987
+ tax & lic
148,628KM
UR Ride

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD
Sale
Video
$7,995
+ tax & lic
208,343KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
$41,835
+ tax & lic
61,067KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

