Filter Results
New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Guelph, ON
Showing 1-50 of 178
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AUTO NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NEW R BRAKES PW PL PM
$13,999
166,481KM
Rosa Auto Sales
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/LOW KMS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$14,490
124,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium AWD 2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,990
160,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Premium AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$13,490
179,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Leather Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay
$34,995
63,040KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 2.0T LIMITED/NAVIGATION/BLIND SPOT/PANORAMIC SUNROOF
$14,995
166,388KM
Auto Rover
North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD Luxury / PANOROOF / B CAM / H SEATS / LEATHER
$19,900
67,561KM
Vendora Credit Inc
Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE AWD AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA B/SPOT
$27,990
87,822KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD Luxury / PANOROOF / B CAM / H SEATS / LEATHER
$19,900
67,561KM
Daleo Motors
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD - Leather, Pano Sunroof, Heated+Cooled Seats, CarPlay+Android, Reverse Camera & More!
$44,788
35,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury 7 PASSENGER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!
$25,895
113,877KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS
$19,999
118,617KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Premium
$8,995
214,767KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$24,990
52,700KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred w/Trend Package TREND PACKAGE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$39,988
36,550KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Premium No Accidents! Local trade in
$22,999
123,490KM
Kitchener KIA
Kitchener, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL 2.4 YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! | RECENT ARRIVAL
$6,950
160,163KM
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Innisfil, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD | ESSENTIAL | ADAP CRUISE | HEATED STEERING
$24,962
124,059KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$14,990
149,726KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
153,924KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/Saddle Int
$16,999
165,000KM
Right Choice Auto
Brantford, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS * Heated Cloth Seats * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rea
$5,995
203,531KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM
$25,888
48,000KM
Roger's Motors
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury/AWD/NAVI/CAMERA/7PASS/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++
Sale
$24,995
155,197KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Preferred | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA
$31,900
89,128KM
The Humberview Group
Innisfil, ON
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass
$5,495
201,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited AWD
Sale
Video
$18,995
126,536KM
Murrays Garage
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4 Luxury CAM ROOF HTD-SW LEATH
$14,498
192,209KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
172,873KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury Carplay 360 CAM Blindspot Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats
$35,995
32,879KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
$25,999
121,981KM
Brant County Ford
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Active Eco Mode
$15,495
132,365KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L
$23,395
28,080KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,590
98,611KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather Seats
$32,590
55,629KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package
$29,500
76,524KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T AWD SE Leather-Pano-Certified
$14,987
148,628KM
UR Ride
Etobicoke, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS AWD
Sale
Video
$7,995
208,343KM
Murrays Garage
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
$41,835
61,067KM
Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options