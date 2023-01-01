Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Edge

19,637 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

  1. 1680809669
  2. 1680809669
  3. 1680809669
  4. 1680809669
  5. 1680809669
  6. 1680809669
  7. 1680809669
  8. 1680809669
  9. 1680809669
  10. 1680809669
  11. 1680809669
  12. 1680809669
  13. 1680809669
  14. 1680809553
  15. 1680809553
  16. 1680809553
  17. 1680809553
  18. 1680809553
  19. 1680809553
  20. 1680809553
  21. 1680809553
  22. 1680809553
  23. 1680809553
  24. 1680809553
  25. 1680809553
  26. 1680809553
  27. 1680809553
  28. 1680809553
  29. 1680809553
  30. 1680809552
  31. 1680809553
  32. 1680809553
  33. 1680809553
  34. 1680809553
  35. 1680809669
  36. 1680809553
  37. 1680809553
  38. 1680809553
  39. 1680809553
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,398

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$46,600

Adjustments

Dealer Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $399

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$47,398
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
19,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9805111
  • Stock #: T4632C
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95NBA94830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,637 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

67D
55C
999
448
250A
D4
WE
43P
53G

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Panoramic Vista Roof
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Wheels: 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
EBONY, FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, standard front and rear floor mats w/accent edging
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row dome LED reading light is replaced w/2 single lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket
EBONY, FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Miko inserts, 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 4-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and 4-way manually adjustable head rest...
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation System, 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Lane Centring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Heaslip Ford

2019 Ford Edge SEL
 44,132 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat
 53,796 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge SEL
 32,108 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Heaslip Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

Call Dealer

905-768-XXXX

(click to show)

905-768-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory