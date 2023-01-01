$46,999+ tax & licensing
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Heaslip Ford
905-768-3393
2022 Ford Edge
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line
Heaslip Ford
18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
905-768-3393
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,398
+ taxes & licensing
$46,600
Dealer Admin Fee Surcharge+ $399
$47,398
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable.
19,637KM
Used
Listing ID: 9805111
Stock #: T4632C
VIN: 2FMPK4J95NBA94830
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,637 KM
67D
55C
999
448
250A
D4
WE
43P
53G
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Panoramic Vista Roof
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Wheels: 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Integrated roof antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
EBONY, FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, standard front and rear floor mats w/accent edging
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row dome LED reading light is replaced w/2 single lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket
EBONY, FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Miko inserts, 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 4-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and 4-way manually adjustable head rest...
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation System, 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Lane Centring
