Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><strong><span style=color: black;>** Limited Time to Avail Exciting Offers Before Price Go Up**</span></strong><strong>2005 HONDA CIVIC *SI* LOW MILEAGE*</strong><strong>!!</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Interior has Sunroof, Power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold  and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;> 2005 Honda Civic only <strong>101,869</strong> <strong>km</strong> for just <strong>$6495.00</strong>.  Automatic Transmission, Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  <span style=color: #222222; background: white;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between Dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget.  Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;> </span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Location : <span style=color: #222222; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span style=color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff; font-size: 13.3333px;>643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1</span></span></p><p> </p>

2005 Honda Civic

101,869 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1708274038
  2. 1708274031
  3. 1708274031
  4. 1708274031
  5. 1708274031
  6. 1708274031
  7. 1708274032
  8. 1708274031
  9. 1708274030
  10. 1708274032
  11. 1708274032
  12. 1708274032
  13. 1708274031
  14. 1708274031
  15. 1708274031
  16. 1708274027
  17. 1708274038
  18. 1708274030
  19. 1708274031
  20. 1708274032
  21. 1708274902
  22. 1708274031
  23. 1708274031
  24. 1708274031
  25. 1708274030
  26. 1708274029
  27. 1708274031
  28. 1708274038
  29. 1708274902
  30. 1708274903
  31. 1708274903
  32. 1708274903
  33. 1708274903
  34. 1708274903
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,869KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP26758A815357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 899
  • Mileage 101,869 KM

Vehicle Description

** Limited Time to Avail Exciting Offers Before Price Go Up**2005 HONDA CIVIC *SI* LOW MILEAGE*!!

Interior has Sunroof, Power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold  and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around.

2005 Honda Civic only 101,869 km for just $6495.00.  Automatic Transmission, Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between Dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget.  Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Location :  643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2005 Honda Civic SI for sale in Hamilton, ON
2005 Honda Civic SI 101,869 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S 149,375 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 144,520 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic