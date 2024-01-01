$6,495+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
SI
Location
Certified
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 899
- Mileage 101,869 KM
Vehicle Description
** Limited Time to Avail Exciting Offers Before Price Go Up**2005 HONDA CIVIC *SI* LOW MILEAGE*!!
Interior has Sunroof, Power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, comfortable Seats, Air conditioning blows cold and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around.
2005 Honda Civic only 101,869 km for just $6495.00. Automatic Transmission, Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between Dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.
We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
Vehicle Features
