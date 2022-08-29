$14,995+ tax & licensing
905-547-7700
2010 Ford F-150
FX4 *Excellent Condition!Runs & Drives Like New!!!
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! VERY GOOD CONDITION!!! RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! rates from 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Vehicle Features
