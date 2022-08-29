Menu
2010 Ford F-150

230,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 *Excellent Condition!Runs & Drives Like New!!!

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 *Excellent Condition!Runs & Drives Like New!!!

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9100153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! VERY GOOD CONDITION!!! RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! rates from 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

