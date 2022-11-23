Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Fusion

25,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Fusion

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9363466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc

2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 211,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion
25,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Magnum
190,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory