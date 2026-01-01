Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=56>✅ Certified | 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Automatic</p><p data-start=58 data-end=332>This Certified 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is a practical and versatile family minivan offering comfort, space, and everyday functionality. Known for its flexibility and easy driving, it’s a great option for families, road trips, or anyone needing maximum interior space.</p><p data-start=334 data-end=872>🔹 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine<br data-start=361 data-end=364>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br data-start=389 data-end=392>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=418 data-end=421>🔹 SXT Trim — Well Equipped<br data-start=448 data-end=451>🔹 Stow ‘n Go Seating (Fold-Flat 2nd & 3rd Rows)<br data-start=499 data-end=502>🔹 Dual Sliding Side Doors<br data-start=528 data-end=531 data-is-only-node=>🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=558 data-end=561>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=594 data-end=597>🔹 Keyless Entry<br data-start=613 data-end=616>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=633 data-end=636>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=668 data-end=671>🔹 Air Conditioning (Front & Rear)<br data-start=705 data-end=708>🔹 Rear Air Vents<br data-start=725 data-end=728>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System<br data-start=756 data-end=759>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br data-start=774 data-end=777>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=802 data-end=805>🔹 Spacious Cargo & Passenger Room<br data-start=839 data-end=842>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=874 data-end=934>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=886 data-end=889>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=936 data-end=988>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=952 data-end=955>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p data-start=990 data-end=1023>📧 Email:<br data-start=999 data-end=1002><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1002 data-end=1021>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1025 data-end=1081>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1083 data-end=1340>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1134 data-end=1137>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br data-start=1182 data-end=1185>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1233 data-end=1236>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1286 data-end=1289>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1342 data-end=1486 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1406 data-end=1409>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1443 data-end=1446>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14114668

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1778960187633
  2. 1778960188111
  3. 1778960188539
  4. 1778960188984
  5. 1778960189429
  6. 1778960189875
  7. 1778960190316
  8. 1778960190753
  9. 1778960191178
  10. 1778960191594
  11. 1778960192031
  12. 1778960192455
  13. 1778960192901
  14. 1778960193362
  15. 1778960193787
  16. 1778960194218
  17. 1778960194714
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBG6CR130289

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Automatic

This Certified 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is a practical and versatile family minivan offering comfort, space, and everyday functionality. Known for its flexibility and easy driving, it’s a great option for families, road trips, or anyone needing maximum interior space.

🔹 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 SXT Trim — Well Equipped
🔹 Stow ‘n Go Seating (Fold-Flat 2nd & 3rd Rows)
🔹 Dual Sliding Side Doors
🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Air Conditioning (Front & Rear)
🔹 Rear Air Vents
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Cargo & Passenger Room
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent L for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent L 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan