$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Automatic
This Certified 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is a practical and versatile family minivan offering comfort, space, and everyday functionality. Known for its flexibility and easy driving, it’s a great option for families, road trips, or anyone needing maximum interior space.
🔹 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 SXT Trim — Well Equipped
🔹 Stow ‘n Go Seating (Fold-Flat 2nd & 3rd Rows)
🔹 Dual Sliding Side Doors
🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Air Conditioning (Front & Rear)
🔹 Rear Air Vents
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Cargo & Passenger Room
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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