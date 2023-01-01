$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Best Motors
289-988-8088
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD
Location
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
172,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9980666
- Stock #: C1587
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG8CKC21587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,845 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED!!! 4WD , LEATHER SEATS , SUNROOF
& MUCH MORE
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!
LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!
ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 3 YEARS !!!!!!
Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!
Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!
To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Best Motors
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7