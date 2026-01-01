$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX
2013 Honda Civic
LX
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,058 KM
Vehicle Description
⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON
Clean and well-maintained 2013 Honda Civic LX with 117,058 km — serviced and ready for its next owner. This Civic has been fully reconditioned and safety-certified, offering reliable, fuel-efficient transportation at an affordable price. Honda Civics are built to last well beyond 200,000 km with proper maintenance, making this an excellent value for first-time buyers, students, or anyone looking for a trustworthy daily driver.
✅ Safety Certified ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Fuel Efficient & Reliable ✅ Ready to Drive
Call or text today to reserve yours before it's gone!
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365-737-2555