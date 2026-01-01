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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>⚠️ <strong>VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Clean and well-maintained 2013 Honda Civic LX with 117,058 km — serviced and ready for its next owner. This Civic has been fully reconditioned and safety-certified, offering reliable, fuel-efficient transportation at an affordable price. Honda Civics are built to last well beyond 200,000 km with proper maintenance, making this an excellent value for first-time buyers, students, or anyone looking for a trustworthy daily driver.</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Safety Certified ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Fuel Efficient & Reliable ✅ Ready to Drive</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Call or text today to reserve yours before its gone!</p>

2013 Honda Civic

117,058 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14073585

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,058KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F48DH109917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,058 KM

Vehicle Description

⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON

Clean and well-maintained 2013 Honda Civic LX with 117,058 km — serviced and ready for its next owner. This Civic has been fully reconditioned and safety-certified, offering reliable, fuel-efficient transportation at an affordable price. Honda Civics are built to last well beyond 200,000 km with proper maintenance, making this an excellent value for first-time buyers, students, or anyone looking for a trustworthy daily driver.

✅ Safety Certified ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Fuel Efficient & Reliable ✅ Ready to Drive

Call or text today to reserve yours before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
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365-737-XXXX

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365-737-2555

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$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2013 Honda Civic