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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]><strong>2015 Dodge Journey SXT — Description Box</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>⚠️ <strong>VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Dont miss this fully loaded 2015 Dodge Journey SXT — a spacious 7-passenger SUV packed with premium features at an unbeatable price. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this Journey is the ultimate family vehicle. With third-row seating, rear DVD entertainment, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, and remote start, every family member is taken care of from front to back.</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Safety Certified ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Third Row Seating — 7 Passengers ✅ Rear DVD Entertainment System ✅ Multizone Climate Control ✅ Sunroof ✅ Navigation System ✅ Remote Start ✅ Heated Seats ✅ Backup Camera ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ Bluetooth ✅ Alloy Wheels ✅ Ready to Drive</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>A fully loaded family SUV at this price wont last — call or text today to reserve yours!</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

182,553 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14073597

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,553KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG7FT617906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 182,553 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Journey SXT — Description Box

⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON

Don't miss this fully loaded 2015 Dodge Journey SXT — a spacious 7-passenger SUV packed with premium features at an unbeatable price. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this Journey is the ultimate family vehicle. With third-row seating, rear DVD entertainment, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, and remote start, every family member is taken care of from front to back.

✅ Safety Certified ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Third Row Seating — 7 Passengers ✅ Rear DVD Entertainment System ✅ Multizone Climate Control ✅ Sunroof ✅ Navigation System ✅ Remote Start ✅ Heated Seats ✅ Backup Camera ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ Bluetooth ✅ Alloy Wheels ✅ Ready to Drive

A fully loaded family SUV at this price won't last — call or text today to reserve yours!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AGV
AJV
AV1
DG2
E7X9
ERB
GWG
JPM
PWH
SDC
TVK
WFE

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
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365-737-XXXX

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365-737-2555

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$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2015 Dodge Journey