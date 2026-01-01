$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 182,553 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Journey SXT — Description Box
⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON
Don't miss this fully loaded 2015 Dodge Journey SXT — a spacious 7-passenger SUV packed with premium features at an unbeatable price. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this Journey is the ultimate family vehicle. With third-row seating, rear DVD entertainment, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, and remote start, every family member is taken care of from front to back.
✅ Safety Certified ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Third Row Seating — 7 Passengers ✅ Rear DVD Entertainment System ✅ Multizone Climate Control ✅ Sunroof ✅ Navigation System ✅ Remote Start ✅ Heated Seats ✅ Backup Camera ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ Bluetooth ✅ Alloy Wheels ✅ Ready to Drive
A fully loaded family SUV at this price won't last — call or text today to reserve yours!
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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365-737-2555