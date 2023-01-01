$9,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
132,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8DH275099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 101044
- Mileage 132,058 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai elentra GL grey on gray has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks keyless entry and much more looks and runs great
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Call Dealer
905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
Quick Links
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2013 Hyundai Elantra