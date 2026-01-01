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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]><strong>2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L — Description Box</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>⚠️ <strong>VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Dont miss this stunning 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in white with a premium truffle leather interior — a rare combination that turns heads inside and out. With only 74,647 km and a clean title, this is one of the best value Odysseys available in Ontario right now. Fully loaded with every feature a family could ask for, safety certified, and ready for its next family.</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Clean Title ✅ Low KM — 74,647 km ✅ Premium Truffle Leather Interior ✅ White Exterior ✅ Sunroof ✅ Heated Front Seats ✅ Power Sliding Doors ✅ Navigation System ✅ Backup Camera ✅ Remote Start ✅ Safety Certification Completed Upon Deposit</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>The Honda Odyssey is Canadas most trusted family minivan — reliable, spacious, and built to last well beyond 300,000 km. At this mileage with a clean title and full EX-L features, this one will not last long. Call or text today to secure yours with a deposit!</p>

2014 Honda Odyssey

74,647 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle
14085480

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,647KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H62EB512338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,647 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L — Description Box

⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON

Don't miss this stunning 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in white with a premium truffle leather interior — a rare combination that turns heads inside and out. With only 74,647 km and a clean title, this is one of the best value Odysseys available in Ontario right now. Fully loaded with every feature a family could ask for, safety certified, and ready for its next family.

✅ Clean Title ✅ Low KM — 74,647 km ✅ Premium Truffle Leather Interior ✅ White Exterior ✅ Sunroof ✅ Heated Front Seats ✅ Power Sliding Doors ✅ Navigation System ✅ Backup Camera ✅ Remote Start ✅ Safety Certification Completed Upon Deposit

The Honda Odyssey is Canada's most trusted family minivan — reliable, spacious, and built to last well beyond 300,000 km. At this mileage with a clean title and full EX-L features, this one will not last long. Call or text today to secure yours with a deposit!

Vehicle Features

Packages

-TPEPKG
NH603P
TR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
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365-737-2555

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2014 Honda Odyssey