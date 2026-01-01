$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX-L w/Navi
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX-L w/Navi
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 74,647 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L — Description Box
⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON
Don't miss this stunning 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in white with a premium truffle leather interior — a rare combination that turns heads inside and out. With only 74,647 km and a clean title, this is one of the best value Odysseys available in Ontario right now. Fully loaded with every feature a family could ask for, safety certified, and ready for its next family.
✅ Clean Title ✅ Low KM — 74,647 km ✅ Premium Truffle Leather Interior ✅ White Exterior ✅ Sunroof ✅ Heated Front Seats ✅ Power Sliding Doors ✅ Navigation System ✅ Backup Camera ✅ Remote Start ✅ Safety Certification Completed Upon Deposit
The Honda Odyssey is Canada's most trusted family minivan — reliable, spacious, and built to last well beyond 300,000 km. At this mileage with a clean title and full EX-L features, this one will not last long. Call or text today to secure yours with a deposit!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales
Email M A Used Auto Sales
M A Used Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
365-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
365-737-2555