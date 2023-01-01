Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

122,914 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

North *4WD, 4 CYLINDER, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING*

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North *4WD, 4 CYLINDER, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,914KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB2EW120645

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,914 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety included
4WD
Low KM
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Financing available
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-XXXX

905-962-2226

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Jeep Cherokee