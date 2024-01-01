Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px;><strong><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO -2 SS- V8- MANUAL TRANSMISSION FULLY LOADED- 6.2LT- HUD- NAV- SUNROOF- POWER SEATS, ONLY 8,000 KM LIKE NEW! ONTARIO VEHICLE- ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX.</span></strong></p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Extended Warranty available up to 3 year</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Call us for more information and to book and appointment!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Visit us online :</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>acenmotors.com</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>ACEN MOTORS INC.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>1926 KING ST. EAST.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>Hamilton - On</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>L8K 1W1</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>CONTACT 905-545-7200</p>

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

8,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe SS w/2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe SS w/2SS

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

  1. 1708548771
  2. 1708548771
  3. 1708548771
  4. 1708548771
  5. 1708548771
  6. 1708548771
  7. 1708548771
  8. 1708548771
  9. 1708548771
  10. 1708548771
  11. 1708548771
  12. 1708548771
  13. 1708548771
  14. 1708548771
  15. 1708548771
  16. 1708548771
  17. 1708548771
  18. 1708548771
  19. 1708548771
  20. 1708548771
  21. 1708548771
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FJ1EW2F9167459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO -2 SS- V8- MANUAL TRANSMISSION FULLY LOADED- 6.2LT- HUD- NAV- SUNROOF- POWER SEATS, ONLY 8,000 KM LIKE NEW! ONTARIO VEHICLE- ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX.

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

Visit us online :

acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC.

1926 KING ST. EAST.

Hamilton - On

L8K 1W1

CONTACT 905-545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

2 SS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acen Motors Inc.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe SS w/2SS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe SS w/2SS 8,000 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SUV 88,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE- ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS- VERY CLEAN for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE- ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS- VERY CLEAN 61,000 KM $19,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acen Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

Call Dealer

905-545-XXXX

(click to show)

905-545-7200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Camaro