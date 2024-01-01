Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe limited sport package white with black trim has clean carfax no accidents reported comes loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

120,123 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12013717

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1734122592
  2. 1734122592
  3. 1734122592
  4. 1734122592
  5. 1734122592
  6. 1734122592
  7. 1734122592
  8. 1734122592
  9. 1734122592
  10. 1734122592
  11. 1734122592
  12. 1734122592
  13. 1734122592
  14. 1734122592
  15. 1734122592
  16. 1734122592
  17. 1734122592
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA0FG242068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe limited sport package white with black trim has clean carfax no accidents reported comes loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium 169,980 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent GL 150,050 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Ford Edge SEL 160,421 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport