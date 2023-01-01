2015 Lexus IS 250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,986 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

