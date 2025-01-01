Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>only 58000km,1 owner, accident free, safety included, no added fees financing available.warranty available</p>

2015 Toyota Yaris

58,646 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE ONLY 58000KM,1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12154176

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE ONLY 58000KM,1 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1738618974
  2. 1738618975
  3. 1738618978
  4. 1738618979
  5. 1738618980
  6. 1738618981
  7. 1738618983
  8. 1738618984
  9. 1738618985
  10. 1738618988
  11. 1738618989
  12. 1738618990
  13. 1738618991
  14. 1738618992
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,646KM
Good Condition
VIN vnkktud38fa017330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,646 KM

Vehicle Description

only 58000km,1 owner, accident free, safety included, no added fees financing available.warranty available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE ONLY 58000KM,1 OWNER for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE ONLY 58000KM,1 OWNER 58,646 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry LE HYBRID,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Camry LE HYBRID,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE 96,030 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S ACCIDENT FREE,56000KM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks S ACCIDENT FREE,56000KM 56,864 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Yaris