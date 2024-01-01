$13,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Volkswagen Passat
SE 6A
2015 Volkswagen Passat
SE 6A
Location
Click Sign Drive
74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
289-932-2102
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
147,582KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWBS7A36FC079649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 67
- Mileage 147,582 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE Excellent Condition!**
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and reliability with this stunning 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE. This well-maintained sedan offers a smooth ride, spacious interior, and a host of premium features that make it a standout choice for anyone in the market for a quality used car.
**Key Features:**
- **Model Year:** 2015
- **Mileage:** 147500 kilometres
- **Exterior Color:** Classic Reflex Silver Metallic
- **Interior:** Plush Titan Grey and Black leatherette seats
- **Engine:** 1.8L Turbocharged 4-cylinder, offering a great balance of power and efficiency
- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with Tiptronic and Sport mode
**Why Youll Love It:**
- **Performance:** Turbocharged engine delivers lively acceleration and excellent fuel economy
- **Safety:** Equipped with advanced safety features including rearview camera, ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags
- **Technology:** Premium touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB port, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- **Comfort & Convenience:** Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power driver's seat, and spacious rear legroom
**Additional Highlights:**
- Impeccable interior, non-smoker owned
- Regularly serviced with a complete maintenance history available
- Clean title, no accidents
- Includes all original manuals, a key fob, and a set of all-weather floor mats
**Price:** $13,500
This 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE is a fantastic deal, offering a combination of style, comfort, and German engineering that is hard to beat. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this Passat is the perfect car for you!
Hurry, this well-maintained Passat SE wont last long at this price!
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and reliability with this stunning 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE. This well-maintained sedan offers a smooth ride, spacious interior, and a host of premium features that make it a standout choice for anyone in the market for a quality used car.
**Key Features:**
- **Model Year:** 2015
- **Mileage:** 147500 kilometres
- **Exterior Color:** Classic Reflex Silver Metallic
- **Interior:** Plush Titan Grey and Black leatherette seats
- **Engine:** 1.8L Turbocharged 4-cylinder, offering a great balance of power and efficiency
- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with Tiptronic and Sport mode
**Why Youll Love It:**
- **Performance:** Turbocharged engine delivers lively acceleration and excellent fuel economy
- **Safety:** Equipped with advanced safety features including rearview camera, ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags
- **Technology:** Premium touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB port, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- **Comfort & Convenience:** Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power driver's seat, and spacious rear legroom
**Additional Highlights:**
- Impeccable interior, non-smoker owned
- Regularly serviced with a complete maintenance history available
- Clean title, no accidents
- Includes all original manuals, a key fob, and a set of all-weather floor mats
**Price:** $13,500
This 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE is a fantastic deal, offering a combination of style, comfort, and German engineering that is hard to beat. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this Passat is the perfect car for you!
Hurry, this well-maintained Passat SE wont last long at this price!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Click Sign Drive
2023 Toyota Corolla Others 25,900 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 6A 147,582 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan 284,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Email Click Sign Drive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Click Sign Drive
74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Call Dealer
289-932-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Click Sign Drive
289-932-2102
2015 Volkswagen Passat