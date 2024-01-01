Menu
<div>**For Sale: 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE Excellent Condition!**<br><br>Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and reliability with this stunning 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE. This well-maintained sedan offers a smooth ride, spacious interior, and a host of premium features that make it a standout choice for anyone in the market for a quality used car.<br><br>**Key Features:**<br>- **Model Year:** 2015<br>- **Mileage:** 147500 kilometres<br>- **Exterior Color:** Classic Reflex Silver Metallic<br>- **Interior:** Plush Titan Grey and Black leatherette seats<br>- **Engine:** 1.8L Turbocharged 4-cylinder, offering a great balance of power and efficiency<br>- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with Tiptronic and Sport mode<br><br>**Why Youll Love It:**<br>- **Performance:** Turbocharged engine delivers lively acceleration and excellent fuel economy<br>- **Safety:** Equipped with advanced safety features including rearview camera, ABS, stability control, and multiple airbags<br>- **Technology:** Premium touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB port, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- **Comfort & Convenience:** Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and spacious rear legroom<br><br>**Additional Highlights:**<br>- Impeccable interior, non-smoker owned<br>- Regularly serviced with a complete maintenance history available<br>- Clean title, no accidents<br>- Includes all original manuals, a key fob, and a set of all-weather floor mats<br><br>**Price:** $13,500<br><br>This 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE is a fantastic deal, offering a combination of style, comfort, and German engineering that is hard to beat. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this Passat is the perfect car for you!<br><br>Hurry, this well-maintained Passat SE wont last long at this price!<br></div>

2015 Volkswagen Passat

147,582 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Passat

SE 6A

2015 Volkswagen Passat

SE 6A

Click Sign Drive

74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

289-932-2102

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

147,582KM
Used
VIN 1VWBS7A36FC079649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 67
  • Mileage 147,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Click Sign Drive

Click Sign Drive

74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Click Sign Drive

289-932-2102

2015 Volkswagen Passat