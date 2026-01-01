Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This 206 Honda CR-V is an AWD, 5-passenger SUV that is an all-around great vehicle. Experience comfort with AC, heated front seats, and Bluetooth capabilities, and ride in style with the stunning blue exterior paired with alight grey interior. This Honda has many safety features such as brake assist and a back-up camera, and is fully-certified and road ready for all your needs. </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2016 Honda CR-V

243,797 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14117584

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

  1. 1779205005
  2. 1779205005
  3. 1779205005
  4. 1779205005
  5. 1779205005
  6. 1779205005
  7. 1779205005
  8. 1779205005
  9. 1779205005
  10. 1779205005
  11. 1779205005
  12. 1779205006
  13. 1779205006
  14. 1779205006
  15. 1779205006
  16. 1779205006
  17. 1779205006
  18. 1779205006
  19. 1779205006
  20. 1779205056
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
243,797KM
VIN 2HKRM4H47GH119655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,797 KM

Vehicle Description

This 206 Honda CR-V is an AWD, 5-passenger SUV that is an all-around great vehicle. Experience comfort with AC, heated front seats, and Bluetooth capabilities, and ride in style with the stunning blue exterior paired with alight grey interior. This Honda has many safety features such as brake assist and a back-up camera, and is fully-certified and road ready for all your needs. 

 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CLS Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Honda CR-V SE 243,797 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL 180,855 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Kia Forte LX 174,334 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email CLS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2016 Honda CR-V