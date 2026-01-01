$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,797 KM
Vehicle Description
This 206 Honda CR-V is an AWD, 5-passenger SUV that is an all-around great vehicle. Experience comfort with AC, heated front seats, and Bluetooth capabilities, and ride in style with the stunning blue exterior paired with alight grey interior. This Honda has many safety features such as brake assist and a back-up camera, and is fully-certified and road ready for all your needs.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030