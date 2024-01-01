Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />plus HST plus licensing <br />1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim <br />Carfax included<br />Safety<br />Financing available <br />Heated seats <br />Remote Start<br />Bluetooth <br />Cruise control<br />Air Conditioning<br />Power locks<br />Power steering<br />Power mirrors<br />Power windows<br />Remote key-less entry<br />Premium audio<br />Fog lights</p>

2017 Dodge Charger

160,322 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger

SXT *HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SAFETY*

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT *HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SAFETY*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG2HH654067

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,322 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available 
Heated seats 
Remote Start
Bluetooth 
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Remote key-less entry
Premium audio
Fog lights

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2017 Dodge Charger