$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT *HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SAFETY*
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT *HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Heated seats
Remote Start
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Remote key-less entry
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226