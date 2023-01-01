Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Charger

86,050 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9902933
  • Stock #: 501782
  • VIN: 2c3cdxhg4mh501782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 501782
  • Mileage 86,050 KM

Vehicle Description

v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks back up camera navigation alloy rims key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited

2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 247,600 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 234,750 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-9 GS
 154,700 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory