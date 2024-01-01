Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2C3CDXFG9FH762895, AWD, 3.6L V6, Pwr. SUNROOF, 8-Speed Automatic, 19-Inch Aluminium Wheels, Dual-Zone Air Condition, AM/FM Stereo/Bluetooth/AUX/CD Player/USB Port, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Pwr. Windows/locks/Doors/Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Front & Rear Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver-side Knee Airbag, Traction Cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Dodge Charger

206,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Charger

3.6L V6|AWD|SUNROOF|19in WHEELS

2015 Dodge Charger

3.6L V6|AWD|SUNROOF|19in WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXFG9FH762895

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2C3CDXFG9FH762895, AWD, 3.6L V6, Pwr. SUNROOF, 8-Speed Automatic, 19-Inch Aluminium Wheels, Dual-Zone Air Condition, AM/FM Stereo/Bluetooth/AUX/CD Player/USB Port, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Pwr. Windows/locks/Doors/Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Front & Rear Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver-side Knee Airbag, Traction Cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Dodge Charger