New and Used Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale in Hamilton, ON

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE
$13,995
+ tax & lic
120,926KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

SE
Sale
$12,999
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE | FULLY CERTIFIED | GOOD CONDITION for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE | FULLY CERTIFIED | GOOD CONDITION
$12,995
+ tax & lic
128,088KM
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE AWD
Video
$16,995
+ tax & lic
117,106KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/Bluetooth * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/Bluetooth * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks *
$15,995
+ tax & lic
146,039KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE
$9,350
+ tax & lic
189,544KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS Certified!Sunroof!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS Certified!Sunroof!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!
$9,800
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS - SPORTBACK for sale in Cambridge, ON

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS - SPORTBACK
$7,995
+ tax & lic
168,000KM
Eagle Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer RALLIART AWC *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

RALLIART AWC *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
+ tax & lic
179,350KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
219,054KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LTD-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-CAMERA-ROOF-2 SETS OF WHEELS!! for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

LTD-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-CAMERA-ROOF-2 SETS OF WHEELS!!
$15,900
+ tax & lic
130,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE
$8,500
+ tax & lic
223,700KM
Reliance Auto Inc

Milton, ON

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
247,065KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES/AWD/AUTO/P.GROUB/REAR SPOILER/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES/AWD/AUTO/P.GROUB/REAR SPOILER/ALLOYS
Sale
$14,995
+ tax & lic
162,101KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
+ tax & lic
277,359KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
213,177KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE
Sale
$7,499
+ tax & lic
174,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$8,000
+ tax & lic
282,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS for sale in Richmond Hill, ON

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS
$4,950
+ tax & lic
228,130KM
Summit Auto Brokers

Richmond Hill, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$5,990
+ tax & lic
318,677KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$5,990
+ tax & lic
177,354KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES for sale in North York, ON

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES
$16,990
+ tax & lic
76,611KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS CVT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS CVT
Sale
$10,500
+ tax & lic
194,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES CVT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES CVT
Sale
$12,300
+ tax & lic
185,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$15,490
+ tax & lic
121,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer MOONROOF! HEATED SEATS! for sale in St Catharines, ON

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

MOONROOF! HEATED SEATS!
$13,990
+ tax & lic
110,000KM
Gaston's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES
$16,400
+ tax & lic
110,000KM
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback HB *Leather/Sunroof/Bluetooth/Drives Like New* for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

HB *Leather/Sunroof/Bluetooth/Drives Like New*
$9,995
+ tax & lic
211,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS ALLOYS
$8,995
+ tax & lic
182,104KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Brampton, ON

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE
$7,900
+ tax & lic
183,000KM
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$8,800
+ tax & lic
206,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES / AWC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES / AWC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS
$CALL
+ tax & lic
109,213KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale in Breslau, ON

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Jutzi Auctions

Breslau, ON