2015 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,500 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9547102

9547102 Stock #: 22T997B

22T997B VIN: 1FT7W2BT6FED34349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caribou

Interior Colour Adobe Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T997B

Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.