Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-250

253,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

253,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547102
  • Stock #: 22T997B
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT6FED34349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribou
  • Interior Colour Adobe Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T997B
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 F250 is a local trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, heavy duty shocks, power steering, special edition package, pickup box tie down hooks, camper & snow plow package, powercode remote start, rear view camera, dual beam headlamps, and many more features. 22T997B (BW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2012 Ford Taurus SEL
 184,000 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge SEL
 23,500 KM
$40,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 182,000 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory