This local, accident free trade includes: -3.55 Electronic Locking Axle
-Trailer Tow Package -Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
-Tailgate Step -Remote Start System
-Rear View Camera -Power Drivers Seat
-Running Boards -Fog Lamps
-Power Windows/Locks
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966! - CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians - Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only! - Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460 - Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores

2016 Ford F-250

475,000 KM

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250

XLT

2016 Ford F-250

XLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

475,000KM
Used
VIN 1FT7X2BT2GEA34953

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24R229A
  • Mileage 475,000 KM

This local, accident free trade includes:

-3.55 Electronic Locking Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
-Tailgate Step
-Remote Start System
-Rear View Camera
-Power Driver's Seat
-Running Boards
-Fog Lamps
-Power Windows/Locks

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford F-250