2017 Ford Explorer

87,000 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9336727
  Stock #: 22T933A
  VIN: 1FM5K8GT9HGB73710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T933A
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Explorer is a one owner, local trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote keyless entry, remote start, reverse sensing system, ambient lighting, dual power heated mirrors, heated/cooled front seats, blind spot monitoring system, foot power liftgate, 2nd row dual captain chairs, winter tire & rims and many more great features. 22T933A (TP)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

