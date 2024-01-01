Menu
143,000 KM

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EPXKFB72987

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T85B
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

This local, one owner, accident free trade includes:

-3.55 Ratio Regular Rear Axle
-Trailer Towing Package
-Tailgate Step
-Voice Activated Navigation
-Power Sliding Rear Window
-Remote Start System
-Reverse Sensing System
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Rear View Camera
-Power Driver's Seat

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

