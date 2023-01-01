2020 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10609869

10609869 Stock #: 23ED1022A

23ED1022A VIN: 2FMPK4J91LBA86026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clear Coat

Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

