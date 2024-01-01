Menu
This one owner, accident free trade includes: -3.73 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
-Max Trailer Tow Package
-Heated/Cooled Power Front Seats
-Heated Rear Seats
-Tailgate Step
-Telescopic Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
-Twin Panel Moonroof -Power Tailgate
-360 Degree Camera
-Adaptive Cruise Control
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY! - Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!! - Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton. - Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

2023 Ford F-150

2,000 KM

$72,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

2,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E5XPKF63476

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche
  • Interior Colour LEATHER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23ME716A
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

-3.73 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
-Max Trailer Tow Package
-Heated/Cooled Power Front Seats
-Heated Rear Seats
-Tailgate Step
-Telescopic Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
-Twin Panel Moonroof
-Power Tailgate
-360 Degree Camera
-Adaptive Cruise Control

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2023 Ford F-150