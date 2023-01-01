Menu
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Harriston, ON

Showing 1-50 of 54
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF / REVERSE CAM
$22,995
+ tax & lic
85,841KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St. Marys, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$29,495
+ tax & lic
57,250KM
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Harriston, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium
$31,000
+ tax & lic
90,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAV for sale in New Hamburg, ON

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAV
$32,895
+ tax & lic
80,659KM
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

New Hamburg, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & Much More!
$30,998
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise Control
$27,999
+ tax & lic
145,646KM
Gascho Automotive Limited

Kitchener, ON

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Harriston, ON

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$50,000
+ tax & lic
10,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - Navigation, Leather, Cooled Seats, Pano Roof, Blindspot Alert & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - Navigation, Leather, Cooled Seats, Pano Roof, Blindspot Alert & Much More!
$24,988
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium
$54,714
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$53,134
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$51,334
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line
$52,434
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Power Lift Gate * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Dua for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Power Lift Gate * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Dua
$16,995
+ tax & lic
227,799KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$29,999
+ tax & lic
88,167KM
LuckyDog Motors

Owen Sound, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL - Leather, Heated Seats, Park sensors, Blind Spot, Power Liftgate, Power Seats and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL - Leather, Heated Seats, Park sensors, Blind Spot, Power Liftgate, Power Seats and More!
$32,888
+ tax & lic
51,930KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Listowel, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SEL
$19,995
+ tax & lic
121,285KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Stratford, ON

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium
$38,950
+ tax & lic
60,215KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Flesherton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$40,495
+ tax & lic
27,626KM
Bernard's Quality Cars

Flesherton, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Ford Edge

ST
$37,989
+ tax & lic
69,862KM
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Harriston, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD
$38,500
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Edge

SEL
$8,995
+ tax & lic
229,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge SE for sale in Harriston, ON

2015 Ford Edge

SE
$17,500
+ tax & lic
138,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Port Elgin, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium
$28,600
+ tax & lic
102,904KM
Port Elgin Chrysler

Port Elgin, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More!
$35,988
+ tax & lic
60,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge AWD * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Ford Edge

AWD * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB
$19,995
+ tax & lic
138,584KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More!
$35,788
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$8,499
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$20,495
+ tax & lic
137,067KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$20,495
+ tax & lic
137,067KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Stratford, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$24,588
+ tax & lic
78,594KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$16,995
+ tax & lic
172,706KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$16,995
+ tax & lic
172,706KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL, Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL, Rear Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & More!
$29,288
+ tax & lic
76,308KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SE AWD
Sale
Video
$16,995
+ tax & lic
151,526KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL
$41,883
+ tax & lic
44,535KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium
$41,899
+ tax & lic
62,951KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge TITANIUM 301A ELITE for sale in Listowel, ON

2021 Ford Edge

TITANIUM 301A ELITE
$42,888
+ tax & lic
32,394KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$15,995
+ tax & lic
202,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR SE FWD for sale in Harriston, ON

2017 Ford Edge

4DR SE FWD
$17,000
+ tax & lic
200,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Listowel, ON

2023 Ford Edge

SE AWD
Sale
$42,367
+ tax & lic
35KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge TITANIUM 301A - TWIN ROOF for sale in Listowel, ON

2019 Ford Edge

TITANIUM 301A - TWIN ROOF
$36,995
+ tax & lic
39,456KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SE / AWD / BACKUP CAM / BLUETOOTH / KEYLESS GO for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SE / AWD / BACKUP CAM / BLUETOOTH / KEYLESS GO
$29,300
+ tax & lic
101,926KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST | 335 HP! | Leather | Bang & Olufsen Speakers | for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST | 335 HP! | Leather | Bang & Olufsen Speakers |
$45,479
+ tax & lic
16,395KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Listowel, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$28,995
+ tax & lic
78,101KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Ford Edge

Limited
$8,995
+ tax & lic
282,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge AWD * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * AM/FM/Sirius/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto Start for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Ford Edge

AWD * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * AM/FM/Sirius/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Auto Start
$31,995
+ tax & lic
53,906KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL Certified!AWD!UpgradedAlloys!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL Certified!AWD!UpgradedAlloys!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
$20,500
+ tax & lic
159,000KM
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV
$37,988
+ tax & lic
36,059KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Goderich, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$CALL
+ tax & lic
120,005KM
The Humberview Group

Goderich, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST LINE - PANO ROOF + COLD WEATHER PACK for sale in Listowel, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST LINE - PANO ROOF + COLD WEATHER PACK
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON