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<p data-path-to-node=0>Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome FREE 1-Year Engine & Transmission Warranty (Unlimited KMs included!) OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.</p><p data-path-to-node=1><strong data-path-to-node=1 data-index-in-node=0>Price: $8,999 + HST & Licensing</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=1 data-index-in-node=32>Fully Safety Certified</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=2><strong data-path-to-node=2 data-index-in-node=0>2010 Honda CR-V</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=3><em data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=0>A highly reliable, versatile, and spacious compact SUV known for its longevity and practicality.</em></p><p data-path-to-node=4><strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=0>Top Features:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=5><li><p data-path-to-node=5,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=5,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Engine:</strong> Reliable 2.4L 4-Cylinder.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=5,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=5,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating with fold-down rear seats for ample cargo space.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=5,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=5,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Comfort:</strong> Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=5,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=5,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Tech:</strong> AM/FM/CD Audio system with auxiliary input.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=6><strong data-path-to-node=6 data-index-in-node=0>Status:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=7><li><p data-path-to-node=7,0,0>164,000 Kilometers</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,1,0>Well-Maintained</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,2,0>Very Clean Interior & Exterior</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=8><strong data-path-to-node=8 data-index-in-node=0>Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=9><strong data-path-to-node=9 data-index-in-node=0>Call or Text Kapil:</strong> 437-766-1844 <strong data-path-to-node=9 data-index-in-node=33>Location:</strong> 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0</p>

2010 Honda CR-V

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Watch This Vehicle
14069643

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

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  8. 1778264241
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H35AL810166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome FREE 1-Year Engine & Transmission Warranty (Unlimited KMs included!) OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.

Price: $8,999 + HST & Licensing Fully Safety Certified

2010 Honda CR-V

A highly reliable, versatile, and spacious compact SUV known for its longevity and practicality.

Top Features:

  • Engine: Reliable 2.4L 4-Cylinder.

  • Interior: Comfortable seating with fold-down rear seats for ample cargo space.

  • Comfort: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks.

  • Tech: AM/FM/CD Audio system with auxiliary input.

Status:

  • 164,000 Kilometers

  • Well-Maintained

  • Very Clean Interior & Exterior

Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).

Call or Text Kapil: 437-766-1844 Location: 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
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437-766-XXXX

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437-766-1844

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2010 Honda CR-V