$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX
2010 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome FREE 1-Year Engine & Transmission Warranty (Unlimited KMs included!) OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.
Price: $8,999 + HST & Licensing Fully Safety Certified
2010 Honda CR-V
A highly reliable, versatile, and spacious compact SUV known for its longevity and practicality.
Top Features:
Engine: Reliable 2.4L 4-Cylinder.
Interior: Comfortable seating with fold-down rear seats for ample cargo space.
Comfort: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks.
Tech: AM/FM/CD Audio system with auxiliary input.
Status:
164,000 Kilometers
Well-Maintained
Very Clean Interior & Exterior
Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).
Call or Text Kapil: 437-766-1844 Location: 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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437-766-1844