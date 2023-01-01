Menu
2021 Ford F-150

71,692 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XL

2021 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9562477
  • Stock #: 22-437A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E8XMFB05810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-437A
  • Mileage 71,692 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

