$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,560 KM
Vehicle Description
The legendary capability of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara meets everyday comfort in this rugged and stylish SUV. Powered for adventure and built with Jeeps iconic 4x4 capability, the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is ready for everything from off-road trails to daily driving. With its removable top and doors, bold exterior styling, spacious four-door design, and refined interior, this Sahara delivers the perfect mix of freedom and practicality. Whether you're cruising through the city or heading off the beaten path, this Wrangler offers dependable performance, timeless Jeep attitude, and endless fun behind the wheel.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!Silver 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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705-242-2883