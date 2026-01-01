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The legendary capability of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara meets everyday comfort in this rugged and stylish SUV. Powered for adventure and built with Jeeps iconic 4x4 capability, the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is ready for everything from off-road trails to daily driving. With its removable top and doors, bold exterior styling, spacious four-door design, and refined interior, this Sahara delivers the perfect mix of freedom and practicality. Whether youre cruising through the city or heading off the beaten path, this Wrangler offers dependable performance, timeless Jeep attitude, and endless fun behind the wheel.Vehicle Sold AS-ISThe motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!Silver 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WD

2015 Jeep Wrangler

201,560 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
14160973.813325348?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32517

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
201,560KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG2FL529696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,560 KM

Vehicle Description

The legendary capability of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara meets everyday comfort in this rugged and stylish SUV. Powered for adventure and built with Jeeps iconic 4x4 capability, the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is ready for everything from off-road trails to daily driving. With its removable top and doors, bold exterior styling, spacious four-door design, and refined interior, this Sahara delivers the perfect mix of freedom and practicality. Whether you're cruising through the city or heading off the beaten path, this Wrangler offers dependable performance, timeless Jeep attitude, and endless fun behind the wheel.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!Silver 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
RADIO: UCONNECT 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command 20GB Hard Drive
BODY-COLOUR JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-XXXX

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705-242-2883

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$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2015 Jeep Wrangler