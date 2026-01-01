$41,986+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$41,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and tackle every road with this fully loaded 2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 finished in stunning Bright White with a bold black leather interior. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive performance, towing capability, and smooth everyday driving. Equipped with premium features including a massive 12-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, navigation, Harman-quality audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and advanced safety technology, this Sport Crew Cab offers luxury-level comfort with rugged Ram capability. With aggressive 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, spray-in bedliner, sport performance hood, and Level 2 Equipment Group, this Ram 1500 is the perfect combination of power, style, and premium features ready for work or weekend adventures.
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705-242-2883