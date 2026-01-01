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Turn heads and tackle every road with this fully loaded 2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 finished in stunning Bright White with a bold black leather interior. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive performance, towing capability, and smooth everyday driving. Equipped with premium features including a massive 12-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, navigation, Harman-quality audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and advanced safety technology, this Sport Crew Cab offers luxury-level comfort with rugged Ram capability. With aggressive 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, spray-in bedliner, sport performance hood, and Level 2 Equipment Group, this Ram 1500 is the perfect combination of power, style, and premium features ready for work or weekend adventures.

2020 RAM 1500

127,380 KM

Details Description Features

$41,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14160979.813325369?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32517

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$41,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,380KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXLN252215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and tackle every road with this fully loaded 2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 finished in stunning Bright White with a bold black leather interior. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive performance, towing capability, and smooth everyday driving. Equipped with premium features including a massive 12-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, navigation, Harman-quality audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and advanced safety technology, this Sport Crew Cab offers luxury-level comfort with rugged Ram capability. With aggressive 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, spray-in bedliner, sport performance hood, and Level 2 Equipment Group, this Ram 1500 is the perfect combination of power, style, and premium features ready for work or weekend adventures.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscript...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Inte...
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season Black RAM Grille Badge
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Wa...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$41,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2020 RAM 1500