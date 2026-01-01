$13,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
206,920KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16-04940JB
- Mileage 206,920 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2016 Honda CR-V