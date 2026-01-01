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Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Innisfil, ON

2016 Honda CR-V

206,920 KM

Details Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14378320

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
206,920KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-04940JB
  • Mileage 206,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Honda CR-V