2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

107,815 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Sport 2.4 SE AWD | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592717
  • Stock #: 18-40082JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,815 KM

Vehicle Description

An incredible family vehicle that checks all the boxes! This 2017 Santa Fe Sport Premium is filled with plenty of features to keep the whole family comfortable and safe! The Santa Fe is no stranger to good looks, as it comes finished in a metallic silver exterior that shimmers in the sunlight, black cloth upholstery and sporty alloy wheels! Powered by an amazingly smooth 2.4L engine that delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency so that you can still have a little fun with out stopping at the pumps too often! This model includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, parking sensors, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

