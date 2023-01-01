2018 RAM 2500

$51,986 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 7 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9986762

9986762 Stock #: 47192AU

47192AU VIN: 3C6UR5FL1JG180437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47192AU

Mileage 166,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.