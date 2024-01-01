Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. EXHAUST LEAK - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
VIN 2GNAXHEV1K6247080

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. EXHAUST LEAK - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2019 Chevrolet Equinox