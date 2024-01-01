Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fuel efficient AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>AWD</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Backup sensors</p><p>Blind-Spot monitoring system</p><p>Power sunroof</p><p>Power tailgate</p><p>Eco mode</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Power drivers seat</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Climate control</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

148,096 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT,REMOTE START,NAVI,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT,REMOTE START,NAVI,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1713375078
  2. 1713375077
  3. 1713375079
  4. 1713375077
  5. 1713375075
  6. 1713375075
  7. 1713375076
  8. 1713375077
  9. 1713375063
  10. 1713375076
  11. 1713375072
  12. 1713375074
  13. 1713375070
  14. 1713375076
  15. 1713375066
  16. 1713375061
  17. 1713375072
  18. 1713375074
  19. 1713375068
  20. 1713375074
  21. 1713375069
  22. 1713375060
  23. 1713375078
  24. 1713375072
  25. 1713375076
  26. 1713375065
  27. 1713375072
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,096KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK6G6302304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

AWD

Remote start

Rear view camera

Backup sensors

Blind-Spot monitoring system

Power sunroof

Power tailgate

Eco mode

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Climate control

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140.5" ST, 5.7L HEMI, 8' BOX 135,504 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance,REMOTE START,PWR S/R for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance,REMOTE START,PWR S/R 150,159 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS 70,909 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox