2019 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9936266

9936266 Stock #: 19-11937MB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,178 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

