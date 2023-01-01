Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

47,178 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

SE | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

SE | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9936266
  2. 9936266
  3. 9936266
  4. 9936266
  5. 9936266
  6. 9936266
  7. 9936266
  8. 9936266
  9. 9936266
  10. 9936266
  11. 9936266
  12. 9936266
  13. 9936266
  14. 9936266
  15. 9936266
  16. 9936266
  17. 9936266
  18. 9936266
  19. 9936266
  20. 9936266
  21. 9936266
  22. 9936266
  23. 9936266
  24. 9936266
  25. 9936266
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9936266
  • Stock #: 19-11937MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Get cruisin' in this Fusion! This 2019 Ford Fusion SE is rolling around on silver alloy wheels, and is finished in a grey painted exterior with a black interior! This also includes many features such as voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, parking sensors, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 31,831 KM
$51,225 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry HY...
 26,208 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 73,599 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory