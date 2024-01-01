Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Fusion

149,276 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-885-1527

  1. 1707601736
  2. 1707601778
  3. 1707601778
  4. 1707601795
  5. 1707601795
  6. 1707601825
  7. 1707601826
  8. 1707601825
  9. 1707601878
  10. 1707601878
  11. 1707601878
  12. 1707601878
  13. 1707601878
  14. 1707601878
  15. 1707601878
  16. 1707601878
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,276KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H79HR239278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 031
  • Mileage 149,276 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hasher Motors Inc.

Used 2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr LE 7-Passenger 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr LE 7-Passenger 4WD 325,369 KM SOLD
Used 2009 Toyota Sienna CE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Sienna CE 222,122 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 113,612 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Hasher Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hasher Motors Inc.

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

647-885-XXXX

(click to show)

647-885-1527

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hasher Motors Inc.

647-885-1527

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion