2019 Toyota RAV4

49,729 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9936263
  Stock #: 19-39633MB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 49,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Versatility, efficiency and reliability - three words that come to mind when we think about the Toyota RAV4! This SUV has been a staple in Toyota's lineup since it's 1994 debut and has proven that good things come in small packages! This 2019 RAV4 LE arrives on our lot with a bright white painted exterior with a black cloth interior, and riding on silver alloy rims! It includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

