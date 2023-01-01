Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

69,754 KM

Details

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | AWD | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL |

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS | AWD | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004997
  • Stock #: 21-17932JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel exhilarated with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS ! Finished in a beautiful white painted exterior this CX-5 looks stunning! Black leather and cloth seats truly welcomes you to a an elegant and spacious interior in this CX-5 ! Equipped with front heated seats and steering wheel to keep you comfy no matter what the weather is ! Other features included on this CX-5 are blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

